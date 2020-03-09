Grass Valley robbery suspect arrested

A Grass Valley man remained held Monday on a $200,000 bond after authorities said he robbed a Grass Valley store while on bail for committing a felony assault a week earlier.

Grass Valley police officers were called just after 7 p.m. Sunday to a store in the 100 block of East Main Street for a theft report, Sgt. Clint Bates said. The clerk told officers that a man had fled on foot with $100 worth of property from the store.

The suspect had made threats involving a weapon after the clerk confronted him, Bates said, adding the clerk did not attempt to intervene further.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Keagan Dillon Munds, 29, and Munds was located in the 900 block of West Main Street after an area check, Bates said.

The clerk identified Munds during an in-field show-up and was taken into custody, Bates said. He was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of robbery and committing a felony while on bail.

All the property was recovered and returned to the store, Bates said.

Munds had been arrested Feb. 26 on charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing bodily injury, second-degree burglary and resisting arrest. He was released from custody that day on $25,000 bond, jail records state.

Officers had responded to a residence in the 900 block of West Main Street for a report that a man was vandalizing a residence and chasing someone.

The victim said Munds threw a rock past his head before he ran into a business, and then closed and locked a sliding glass door behind him. Munds then threw a large rock through the glass, shattering several panes. When officers tried to take him into custody, Munds resisted, authorities said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.