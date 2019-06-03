Grass Valley police struggle with man on drugs, use stun gun

Dallan Haywood Vose



Officers heard the man was on LSD and attacking his wife.

Aggressive and unaffected after an officer twice used a stun gun, 29-year-old Dallan Haywood Vose struggled with police Sunday afternoon. Three officers restrained Vose before taking him to the hospital and then the Nevada County Jail on felony charges of obstructing an officer and inflicting injury on a spouse. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of being under the influence of a controlled substance, authorities said.

Vose has since made his $27,500 bond, records state.

Grass Valley police encountered Vose after responding around 1 p.m. Sunday to reports of a man on LSD attacking his wife and confronting neighbors in the 400 block of Maryland Drive, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

Vose immediately began aggressively approaching officers. Under threat of assault, they used a stun gun on him. Vose was affected momentarily, but rose to his feet and continued to approach, Bates said.

Officers again used the stun gun, he added.

“That one had no effect on Vose,” Bates said.

Officers then used batons. They brought Vose to the ground, though he continued to resist and at one point tried to stand. The arrival of a third officer led them to detain Vose, who was taken to the hospital for treatment before he was booked into jail, the sergeant said.

Vose’s wife and an officer also were treated at the hospital and released, he added.

