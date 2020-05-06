Grass Valley police seek suspect after pursuit

A Chevrolet Tahoe was crashed and abandoned on Celesta Drive after a pursuit by Grass Valley police officers.

Photo courtesy Grass Valley Police Department

Local law enforcement say they’re on the hunt for a man who crashed his SUV during a Tuesday chase, leaving a bag of suspected methamphetamine behind.

A Grass Valley police officer first saw the Chevrolet Tahoe at Brighton and Chapel streets around 3 p.m., and observed several minor mechanical violations that included a cracked windshield. The Tahoe also partially rolled through a stop sign, Sgt. Clint Bates said.

The officer tried to catch up to the Tahoe, getting behind it on Richardson Street. A traffic stop was attempted on North Church Street, but the driver fled onto Doris Drive. After a brief chase onto Carol Drive and back onto Doris, the officer stopped the pursuit due to safety concerns over the driver’s speed and reckless driving, Bates said.

“We started receiving 911 calls from Celesta Drive regarding a vehicle that had been abandoned and crashed, with a man fleeing on foot,” Bates added.

Numerous witnesses who were outside at the time told officers the man had left the Tahoe in drive and jumped out while it was moving.

“I’d estimate (the Tahoe) went a good 75 yards,” Bates said. “It crossed the road and hit the sidewalk. It then bounced back and recrossed the road and hit a city-owned fence and a utility box before coming to rest in a driveway.”

The driver was confronted by neighbors and fled. Officers set up a perimeter and were able to track the suspect through several back yards and over several fences before losing his trail off West Berryhill Drive. Several items of clothing believed to belong to the suspect were located on a running trail behind South Yuba Club, Bates said.

An extensive area check was conducted with the help of Nevada City police officers and Nevada County sheriff’s deputies.

“We used a drone as well,” Bates said, adding they were unable to locate the man in the heavily wooded area.

“This is still under investigation,” he said. “We recovered several names off property in the vehicle.”

Officers also located 1.2 pounds of “blue meth” during a search of the Tahoe, Bates said.

Methamphetamine currently is worth between $1,800 and $2,200 a pound, sheriff’s Sgt. John Dzioba said.

“The cost of meth is going up due to supply and demand,” Dzioba said, adding that users are saying it’s harder to come by due to COVID-19.

