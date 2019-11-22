Grass Valley police seek info on generator found in woods

Grass Valley police officers — alerted by a phone call from a passerby — recovered a brand-new generator from a transient camp Friday morning. The police department posted a photo of the Briggs & Stratton 5,500-watt generator on its Facebook page, asking readers to contact them with information about its owner.

According to the Facebook post, a caller reported “suspicious circumstances” about a group of what appeared to be “recalcitrant” individuals lugging a generator down Idaho Maryland Road toward property outside the city limits. Officers found the generator inside a camp, and the occupants claimed they “found it in the woods.” The generator was collected pending investigation as stolen property, and the department urged anyone who had been the victim of a generator theft to contact the office at 530-477-4600.