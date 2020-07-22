Grass Valley police search for gas station robber

Police search for gas station robber

Grass Valley police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed an East McKnight Way gas station of tobacco products this week.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Monday to reports of a robbery in the 100 block of East McKnight Way. They learned that a black man entered the business before walking directly to the rear of the register counter, a press release states.

“The suspect (made) verbal threats to an employee, who ran from the store in fear,” reports state.

The employee saw no weapon. However, the suspect made gestures that mimicked a handgun, police said.

The suspect escaped in a four-door sedan with numerous tobacco products. He was last seen driving toward La Barr Meadows Road, reports state.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact police at 530-477-4600.

— The Union staff