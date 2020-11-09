Grass Valley police find burglary suspect in attic

A Grass Valley man on post-release community supervision for a prior felony ended up back in jail after he was found hiding in the attic of a Grass Valley business, law enforcement said.

Bryan Scott Ewry, 29, was booked on charges of second-degree burglary and violating his supervision terms. He remained in custody Monday without bail, Nevada County Jail records state.

An employee of the office in the 400 block of Sutton Way called 911 just before 7 a.m. Friday to report a possible intruder, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

“She noticed a portion of the ceiling tiles were missing,” Bates said.

Officers responded and searched the interior of the business and then crawled into the attic, finding Ewry hiding inside, Bates said.

“He was taken into custody without incident,” Bates said, adding that Ewry apparently had gained access through the neighboring business in the same building.

Ewry did not provide a statement as to what he was doing inside the business, but nothing appeared to be missing, Bates said.

Ewry has a 2019 conviction in Truckee for exhibiting a deadly weapon. He had violated his post-release community supervision before, in June of this year, according to court records.

