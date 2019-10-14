Grass Valley police arrest suspect in sexual assault

A Penn Valley man was booked and released on $100,000 in bond over the weekend in connection with the sexual assault of an acquaintance, authorities said.

Eric Christopher Broxton, 51, is charged with sexual penetration by force or fear, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Grass Valley police officers responded at 2:49 a.m. Saturday to a report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of Pleasant Street, said Sgt. Jason Perry.

The female victim told officers she knew the suspect, Perry said.

“This was not a stranger assault,” he added, saying more information on the incident would not be released due to the ongoing investigation.

