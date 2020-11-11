Grass Valley police arrest seven men on murder charge
Seven men arrested early Wednesday by Grass Valley police face a murder charge, Nevada County Jail reports state.
William Levise, 31; Trey Rondal Richard, 22; Ronney Turner, 31; Juan Jerome McHenry, 31; and Devon Deontae Jennings, 21, all of Dallas; along with Dakari Mondell Harris, 22, of Shreveport, Louisiana; and Laderrick Timothy Wynn, 20, of Nevada City, all face charges of murder, criminal conspiracy and a felony theft accusation. Turner also faces a fugitive from justice warrant, reports state.
The men were booked early Wednesday into jail, records state.
Check back for more information.
