Grass Valley pipe bomb case moves forward

A Nevada County judge on Tuesday found enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to hold a Grass Valley woman to answer on a charge of possessing an explosive device.

Mary Lee Dalton, 52, was arrested in May after Grass Valley police officers responded to a tip and found suspected bombs in her LaMarque Court home.

Dalton directed authorities to a bedroom closet. Inside the closet, officers found at least two devices taped to bottles that held a suspected incendiary liquid. Police opted to have nearby residents shelter in place and not evacuate the area, reports state.

Dalton, who rented out bedrooms in the home, told officers she had found the devices and put them in her closet, reports state. There was no known target for the suspected bombs.

Dalton was charged with one count of possessing a destructive device and faces a maximum of three years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both if convicted.

After the preliminary hearing into the evidence against Dalton, Superior Court Judge Scott Thomsen held her to answer on the charge and a formal arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 21.

Dalton is free on bond.

