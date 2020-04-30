Grass Valley motel theft suspect arrested
A Grass Valley man remained jailed Thursday on a $50,000 bond after he burglarized a storage room at the motel where he was staying, authorities said.
Grass Valley police officers were called just after noon Wednesday to the Holiday Lodge in the 1200 block of East Main Street. An employee of the motel had gone into an empty room being used for storage and found more than a dozen items in the room missing or damaged, including furniture. The estimated value of the stolen and damaged property was more than $2,000, Lt, Joe Matteoni said.
The employee found property inside the room belonging to Robert Scott Belendez, and realized he had come in through the window, Matteoni said. Belendez, 55, who had been staying at the motel, left the property on foot after being confronted.
Officers found Belendez at a bus stop down the street and took him into custody. A search of his room uncovered drug paraphernalia and prescription medication, as well as stolen property, Matteoni said.
Support Local Journalism
Belendez was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, looting during a state of emergency and possession of stolen property, reports state.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User