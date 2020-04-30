Grass Valley motel theft suspect arrested

Robert Belendez



A Grass Valley man remained jailed Thursday on a $50,000 bond after he burglarized a storage room at the motel where he was staying, authorities said.

Grass Valley police officers were called just after noon Wednesday to the Holiday Lodge in the 1200 block of East Main Street. An employee of the motel had gone into an empty room being used for storage and found more than a dozen items in the room missing or damaged, including furniture. The estimated value of the stolen and damaged property was more than $2,000, Lt, Joe Matteoni said.

The employee found property inside the room belonging to Robert Scott Belendez, and realized he had come in through the window, Matteoni said. Belendez, 55, who had been staying at the motel, left the property on foot after being confronted.

Officers found Belendez at a bus stop down the street and took him into custody. A search of his room uncovered drug paraphernalia and prescription medication, as well as stolen property, Matteoni said.

Belendez was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of second-degree burglary, looting during a state of emergency and possession of stolen property, reports state.

