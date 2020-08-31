Grass Valley man’s bail set at $100K in elder abuse, assault with deadly weapon cases

A Grass Valley man arrested last week remained in custody Monday on a $100,000 bond on two separate felony cases — one involving elder abuse and the other assault with a deadly weapon, Nevada County Jail records state.

Ferdinand Williams Sirois, 51, faces two separate cases involving incidents that occurred in May and mid-August, said Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh.

Sirois is facing a felony charge of elder abuse likely to cause great bodily harm or death in connection with a May 16 assault, court records state. According to Walsh, Sirois is accused of trying to suffocate his mother with a pillow. He failed to appear in Nevada County Superior Court on July 20, and a warrant for $20,000 was issued, court records state.

On Aug. 19, Sirois was accused of attacking a man with a metal bar in Grass Valley, Walsh said.

According to Walsh, the victim was a friend who had been letting Sirois stay at his house for a short period of time. At some point, however, the man asked Sirois to leave, Walsh said.

Sirois subsequently spotted the victim outside a gas station on East McKnight Way, picked up a metal bar and hid behind a brick wall. He then attacked the other man, hitting him repeatedly in the head, Walsh said.

“It was a pretty serious assault,” he said, adding that he considered charging it as attempted murder but felt it would be difficult to prove intent.

Authorities arrested Sirois in Auburn on Friday, said Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson.

