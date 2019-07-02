Grass Valley man tried to meet minor for sex

A Grass Valley man accused of trying to meet a minor for sex remained jailed Tuesday under $10,000 in bond, reports state.

Samuel Aaron Pritchard, 26, is charged with two felonies: contacting a minor with the intent to have sex and arranging to meet with a minor, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Deputies learned on Sunday about Pritchard’s attempts to contact a minor through electronic communications. At some point he arranged to meet the minor for a sex act, a release states.

“Detectives were aware of Pritchard’s intentions and staged a meeting,” the report states. “Detectives contacted Pritchard at the meet location and arrested Pritchard.”

Reports show authorities arrested Pritchard Monday at Condon Park in Grass Valley.

No court date has been set for Pritchard.