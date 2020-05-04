Grass Valley man suspected of drunken driving in crash that injured passengers

Joshua Patton



A 19-year-old man was suspected to be have been driving drunk when he crashed his car Sunday night, injuring his two passengers.

Joshua Timothy Patton, of Grass Valley, was driving a Nissan 350 car eastbound on Indian Springs Road at about 7:15 p.m. near Majestic View Court, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele.

“Due to his level of intoxication, he failed to negotiate a curve in the road,” Steele said.

Patton ran off the road and hit a tree, Steele said. An 18-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy in the car sustained minor but visible injuries and were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Steele said.

Patton was arrested without incident and booked into county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury. He remains in custody on $95,000 bond.

