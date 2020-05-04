Grass Valley man suspected of drunken driving in crash that injured passengers
A 19-year-old man was suspected to be have been driving drunk when he crashed his car Sunday night, injuring his two passengers.
Joshua Timothy Patton, of Grass Valley, was driving a Nissan 350 car eastbound on Indian Springs Road at about 7:15 p.m. near Majestic View Court, said California Highway Patrol Officer Mike Steele.
“Due to his level of intoxication, he failed to negotiate a curve in the road,” Steele said.
Patton ran off the road and hit a tree, Steele said. An 18-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy in the car sustained minor but visible injuries and were taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, Steele said.
Support Local Journalism
Patton was arrested without incident and booked into county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury. He remains in custody on $95,000 bond.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User