Grass Valley man sentenced to five years for unlawfully manufacturing ghost guns
September 21, 2018
Michael Paul Grisham Smith, 44, of Grass Valley, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. to five years in prison for unlawful manufacturing and dealing in firearms, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.
According to court documents, Smith contacted a firearms vendor on the dark web seeking to sell AR-15-style "ghost" guns, which are firearms without serial numbers. The firearms vendor was in fact an undercover agent. Between Dec. 1, 2017, and Feb. 15, 2018, Smith manufactured and sold eight AR‑15‑style firearms without serial numbers to the undercover agent in exchange for payment in bitcoin.
This case was the product of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Quinn Hochhalter and Justin Lee are prosecuting the case.
— The Union staff
