Grass Valley man sentenced to 15 years in child sex case
A 51-year-old man facing multiple charges after he began a non-consensual sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in state prison.
John Anthony Ramirez, of Grass Valley, pleaded guilty in February in Nevada County Superior Court to two counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation.
The girl had testified at a preliminary hearing that she had been staying with Ramirez for a few months at his home starting in summer 2017. She told the judge that Ramirez would discuss religion with her, and told her she never should reveal their relationship. She said she told Ramirez several times she didn’t want to have sex with him, but that he would yell at her, saying she wasn’t following a spiritual path.
Ramirez, who had been out of jail on a $200,000 bond, was taken into custody Tuesday, jail records state.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
