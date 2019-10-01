Grass Valley man pleads no contest to soliciting sex from women, offering pot to teen

A Grass Valley man on Tuesday pleaded no contest to a string of cases that included allegations he offered cash to women for sex, offered marijuana to a teen and drove under the influence.

Sean Anthony Saenz, 31, pleaded in Nevada County Superior Court to a felony charge of furnishing marijuana to a minor older than 14, and to three misdemeanor counts of engaging or agreeing to engage in prostitution. He also pleaded to a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and a probation violation that stemmed from a June 27 arrest. Additionally, he admitted to a prior DUI conviction. A separate case involving driving on a suspended license will likely be dismissed at his Nov. 8 sentencing.

Saenz faces a maximum of six years and five months in prison.

Grass Valley police arrested Saenz after two different incidents in late February.

The first happened around Feb. 22, when Saenz approached a teen girl at Silver Springs High School, reportedly trying to lure her into a bathroom for sex and offering her drugs. A day later, Saenz allegedly solicited three women in Nevada City and Grass Valley for sex, displaying cash.

Saenz has been in custody in the Nevada County Jail on a $65,000 bond. He initially was charged with two felonies: furnishing marijuana to a minor and contacting a minor for a sexual offense, though the second felony charge was dismissed.

Saenz was in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him. He instead opted to enter an “open” plea, meaning there is no agreement with the District Attorney’s Office on sentencing.

Saenz told Judge Scott Thomsen he wanted to settle everything, adding, “I just want to know when I can get out.”

