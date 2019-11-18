Grass Valley man held on identity theft and drug charges after evidentiary hearing

A Nevada County judge found enough evidence to hold a man on charges of felony identity theft, as well as on misdemeanor drug counts, in connection with an October arrest in Grass Valley.

Joshua Troy Hudson, 28, was pulled over by Grass Valley Police officers on Oct. 5 because he was known to be on probation and his vehicle registration was expired, Sgt. Jason Perry told The Union.

Hudson had an expired license and the vehicle’s registration tags were fraudulent, Perry said.

During a search, Hudson was found to be carrying a scale, 1.06 grams of suspected heroin and foil with burn marks. More drug paraphernalia and a key to a motel on South Auburn Street were located during a vehicle search, Perry said.

Officers searched the motel room and found a bong and a meth pipe, 1.66 grams of suspected meth and a shaved vehicle key typically used to steal cars, Perry said. In a wallet inside the room, officers reportedly found indicia belonging to both Blanchard and Hudson, as well as a stolen credit card, Perry said.

Hudson has pleaded not guilty to charges of identity theft, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was held to answer on all charges after a preliminary hearing into the evidence against him on Nov. 14 and is set for formal arraignment Nov. 25. He remains in custody on $32,000 bond.

The passenger in Hudson’s vehicle. Jennifer Anne Blanchard, 31, was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching Blanchard, officers reportedly found foil with burn marks, containers with suspected drug residue and 45 clean empty baggies in a variety of sizes.

Blanchard was charged with identity theft and possessing a controlled substance. She has pleaded not guilty and is set to return to court on Dec. 12. She has been released on her own recognizance.

