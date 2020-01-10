Grass Valley man found guilty on all counts

A Truckee jury found a 21-year-old man guilty on all counts Thursday in a number of incidents in which he sexually assaulted women throughout Grass Valley, authorities said.

Riley Mispley faces a maximum of eight years in state prison for one felony count of committing a lewd act on a child. Mispley also was convicted of five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery, which carry a maximum one-year sentence each that likely would be served concurrently, Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Mispley’s sentencing is set for Feb. 25.

“Grass Valley Police Department Detective Clint Lovelady did an excellent job investigating all of the different incidents which put together led to the identification and arrest of the defendant,” Walsh said in a Facebook post.

In 2018, Grass Valley police detectives began investigating multiple reports of a man grabbing or touching women in a sexual manner as they walked alone, often in broad daylight in populated areas. In one incident, the woman reported the man pulled her shirt down and grabbed her breast, then groped her crotch.

Mispley was arrested in November 2018 after two women reported assaults downtown and officers were able to track down the suspect, arresting Mispley. In all, a total of nine incidents were reported, one of which involved a 13-year-old girl, authorities said.