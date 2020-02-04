Grass Valley man faces 15 years in prison after guilty plea in child sex case

A 49-year-old man who was facing multiple charges after he began a non-consensual sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of forcible rape and one count of forcible oral copulation.

The plea agreement calls for John Ramirez to be sentenced to 15 years in state prison. If he had been found guilty of those three counts by a jury, the maximum sentence would have been 24 years, according to Nevada County Superior Court records.

Ramirez, of Grass Valley, is set for sentencing April 13. He remained out of custody Tuesday on a $200,000 bond.

The girl, 15, testified at a preliminary hearing into the evidence that she had been staying with Ramirez for a few months at his home starting in summer 2017.

The relationship with Ramirez, a family friend, appeared benign at first but became sexual, the girl testified. She told the judge that Ramirez would discuss religion with her and told her she never should reveal their relationship. She said she told Ramirez several times she didn’t want to have sex with him but that he would yell at her, saying she wasn’t following a spiritual path.

After that hearing, Superior Court Judge Linda Sloven had held Ramirez on two counts each of forcible rape, sodomy by use of force and forcible oral copulation; and one count each of lewd act upon a child, unlawful sexual intercourse and sexual penetration by a foreign object.

The other charges against Ramirez were dropped by prosecutors.

According to a press release issued Monday by the District Attorney’s Office. Ramirez tried to claim the relationship was consensual, which the victim denied.

“Regardless, as a 15-year-old child, the victim was unable to consent,” the release states.

Deputy District Attorney Ed Grubaugh and Deputy Public Defender Tamara Zuromskis could not be reached for comment.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.