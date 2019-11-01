Grass Valley man charged with attempted murder

A 72-year-old Grass Valley man has been charged with attempted murder after repeatedly punching his wife in the face and head, authorities said.

Dennis Daly was initially arrested Wednesday and charged with spousal abuse. But that charge was upgraded Thursday night to attempted murder after the victim was taken to the hospital and found to have a severe brain injury, said Grass Valley Police Lt. Joe Matteoni.

On Wednesday, officers responded just before 5:45 p.m. to a residence on Cypress Hill Drive after a third party reported a domestic violence altercation, Matteoni said.

“The victim was reluctant and did not provide a statement,” Matteoni said, adding she had a small cut on her chin but no other visible injuries.

Officers took a domestic violence report and left, Matteoni said.

At 7:20 p.m., the victim called to report her husband was drunk and threatening to take her truck, dispatch reports stated.

When officers arrived, she told them he had struck her numerous times in the head and face with a closed fist, Matteoni said.

“He also tried to choke her,” he said.

The victim also told them the cut on her chin was due to her husband throwing a remote control at her, Matteoni said.

Daly was arrested on the spousal abuse charge and was served with an emergency protective order, Matteoni said. A representative from Community Beyond Violence also was called out.

“The victim refused medical treatment,” Matteoni said. “She did not want to be checked out.”

The woman went to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital the next evening, complaining of not feeling well. Hospital staff found the victim had severe brain injuries due to the domestic violence incident, but she left against medical advice, Matteoni said. Hospital staff called and asked for a welfare check, saying she had severe medical issues, according to the dispatch report.

When officers went to the victim’s residence, they saw she was becoming more impaired as they talked to her, Matteoni said. She was transported back to the hospital and then flown to Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Matteoni said.

Daly, who had been released from custody on a $25,000 bond, was re-booked on a no-bail warrant and was set to appear Friday afternoon in Nevada County Superior Court.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.