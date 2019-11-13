Grass Valley man charged with assault with deadly weapon after allegedly running over woman’s leg

A Grass Valley man remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail on a $100,000 bond after his arrest on kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

A woman called 911 a little after 9 p.m. late Friday to report she had been kidnapped, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg.

She told responding deputies that in Sacramento she had gotten into a vehicle being driven by Mark Alexander Niemi, who she described as a friend. Niemi ended up driving to Nevada County, Trygg said.

Over the course of several hours, the victim asked to be let out of the vehicle and Niemi refused, Trygg said.

“She didn’t like the way he was driving,” he said.

Niemi eventually pulled over at Magnolia and Dog Bar roads, then pushed the woman as she was exiting the vehicle. Trygg said.

She fell and landed with her left leg under the vehicle. Niemi then accelerated, running over her leg, Trygg said. The woman was transported to a regional hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Niemi, 40, was subsequently taken into custody and booked into jail. He was arraigned Tuesday on one count of assault with a deadly weapon and has been appointed a public defender. Prosecutors aren’t pursing the kidnapping charge.

Niemi is set to return on Nov. 22 to Nevada County Superior Court to enter a plea, records state.

