Grass Valley man charged in hallucinogen, ketamine case takes plea

A man who authorities say was growing hallucinogenic mushrooms and peyote in his Footwall Drive home took a plea agreement in return for a 60-day sentence, to be served on work release.

Levi James Wilcock, 23, was arrested last summer after U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted a package from Nigeria intended for him, Nevada County sheriff’s Lt. Rob Bringolf said at the time.

Bringolf said the package contained nearly 2.5 pounds, about 3,600 large doses, of suspected ketamine — a tranquilizer and anesthetic that induces a trance-like state.

Customs officials contacted the Sheriff’s Office, which prepared a controlled delivery operation to Wilcock’s home and then served a search warrant on the house. Detectives located 10 peyote plants under cultivation and six flats of mason jars, growing medium and spores being used for the cultivation of psilocybin mushrooms. They also located evidence of drug sales including several scales, equipment for printing labels, and credit card readers, Bringolf said.

On Feb. 20, Wilcock pleaded no contest to one count of cultivating spores capable of producing psilocybin mushrooms, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of three years in state prison. Wilcock’s plea agreement calls for him to serve 60 days on work release, with three years’ probation, according to court records.

Charges of possession of ketamine and the cultivation of peyote will be dismissed at his sentencing, which is scheduled for April 3 in Nevada County Superior Court.

