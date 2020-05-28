Nevada County man charged in double homicide

A 60-year-old Nevada County man was arrested early Thursday on two counts of murder and remained that day in custody without bond, reports state.

Dennis Lee Wallace is charged in connection with the deaths of his mother and step-father, Nevada County authorities said.

Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, dispatchers received a 911 call from a man in the 15000 block of Greenhorn Road. The man, who did not identify himself, simply stated he needed the police to respond and hung up the phone. Dispatchers attempted to call back several times with no answer, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said in a news release.

Deputies were immediately dispatched to the residence for a welfare check, the release states. Upon arrival, deputies were met outside the residence by a man later identified as Wallace. Wallace was sitting on the deck and appeared to be agitated. Once Wallace was detained, a search of the residence was conducted.

As of late Thursday morning, Trygg could not confirm whether Wallace was the man who called 911. He also was not able to provide details regarding what led deputies to detain Wallace, saying, “It was based on the unknown circumstances at the residence. “

Sheriff’s detectives were at the scene Thursday along with the mobile crime lab from the California Department of Justice, Trygg said.

“They’re processing the scene for evidence and the circumstances,” he said. “At this point, a lot of information is not available (and) will come out during the investigation.”

Deputies located a man and a woman dead inside of the residence from what appeared to be blunt force trauma. Through investigation, it was determined that Wallace is the son of the female victim and the stepson of the male victim. The names of the victims will be released once additional next of kin notification can be made.

Wallace was arrested and booked into the Nevada County Jail on two counts of murder, Trygg said. The investigation is ongoing.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, who was at the scene Thursday morning, said he did not expect Wallace would be arraigned in Nevada County Superior Court before the end of the day. Walsh noted the District Attorney’s Office has seven days to file charges, adding that Wallace will remain in custody.