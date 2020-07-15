Grass Valley man charged in child sex case

An 86-year-old Grass Valley man remained jailed Wednesday on a felony charge of lewd and lascivious behavior involving a child younger than 14, authorities said.

Arrested Monday, Harvey Thomas Biddle is held on a $100,000 bond after a criminal complaint was filed by the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office, reports state.

According to the complaint, the incident took place in February 2016.

“The defendant in this case was a family friend of the victim who she referred to as ‘Grandpa,’” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh in an email. “On her 13th birthday, he propositioned her for sexual favors and tried to get her to take her clothes off. He said ‘It would be fun.’”

According to Walsh, Biddle grabbed the girl and pulled her toward him, but she was able to push him away and escape.

“The defendant later told her not to tell anyone about what happened,” Walsh said. “The victim disclosed to a counselor at school what happened.”

Biddle appeared Tuesday in Nevada County Superior Court for his arraignment and was appointed a public defender, court records state.

