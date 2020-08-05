Grass Valley man arrested on child porn charge

A collaboration between local, state and federal law enforcement has resulted in the arrest of a Grass Valley man on child pornography charges, authorities said.

Christopher John Lupton, 35, was booked Tuesday on one felony count of possessing child pornography with the intent to distribute. He remained in custody Wednesday on a $10,000 bond, jail records state.

On June 6, the Grass Valley Police Department received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force in Sacramento, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Dan Kimbrough.

“We got information regarding an individual within the city limits had downloaded confirmed child porn videos,” Kimbrough said. “We then learned the FBI was also investigating the same subject.”

His department assisted with the investigation, Kimbrough said. Then, a week ago, the FBI turned over the investigation to Grass Valley police, providing investigators with their case summary. Grass Valley served a search warrant Tuesday morning at Lupton’s residence on South Church Street, with the assistance of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force.

“They were absolutely phenomenal,” Kimbrough said of the task force.

During the search, they found enough evidence to arrest Lupton, Kimbrough said.

“This was a tremendous collaborative effort,” he said. “It worked out really well.”

