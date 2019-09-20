Grass Valley man arrested in connection with punch, racial slurs

An ongoing dispute flared into violence earlier this week, sending one man to the hospital and the other to jail with a hate crime accusation, authorities said.

The men worked for different tree trimming companies, and the argument had been brewing over the course of a few days, said Nevada County Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Vingom.

The two men were at a Pleasant Valley Road gas station around 6:30 a.m. Thursday when the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Kristopher Lee Breschi, punched the victim, Vingom said.

“It was somewhat unprovoked,” he said. “He hit him from behind.”

According to Vingom, Breschi also yelled several racial epithets during the incident.

The two men had left the scene before the assault was reported, but the victim later sought treatment at the emergency room.

“It was a fairly substantial injury,” Vingom said.

Breschi, of Grass Valley, was arrested on suspicion of battery causing serious injury and a hate crime. He’s since made his $50,000 bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

