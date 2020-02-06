Grass Valley man arrested, charged with second degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of parole

Joshua David Packard, 38, was in a hospice thrift shop on Zion Street when he and another person pocketed rings they were being shown, Nevada City Police Lt. Paul Rohde said.

The Wednesday incident was caught on tape, and police received notification of the alleged theft around 4 p.m. that day, according to Rohde.

Packard, of Grass Valley, was arrested on Zion Street later that day, and charged with second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and violation of parole. He remained held Thursday without bail, Nevada County Jail records state.

The police will issue a warrant for the arrest of the second suspect in the case, according to Rohde.

Packard has a history of arrest and conviction.

In 2015, he was arrested for reportedly being found with weapons, stolen property and 10 pounds of suspected marijuana. He has multiple felony cases dating back to 2000. He was arrested in 2007 for evading the Grass Valley police during a high-speed car chase through residential neighborhoods. That same year, he was charged by a federal grand jury with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He’s had prior felony convictions for grand theft, forging checks, possessing a controlled substance and evading a peace officer. — Staff Writer Sam Corey