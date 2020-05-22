Grass Valley man arrested after high-speed chase

A 20-year-old suspect arrested after being clocked driving more than 100 miles per hour remains in custody on a $150,000 bond for an unrelated case in which he is accused of using a vacant home to sell drugs.

Noah Michael Thorman, of Grass Valley, is facing charges of reckless evasion of a peace officer in connection with his Wednesday arrest. A California Highway Patrol officer working speed enforcement on Highway 49 south of La Barr Meadows Road picked up a speeding BMW on radar a little before 9 p.m. Wednesday, said Officer Peter Nesinov.

The officer attempted a traffic stop but the BMW failed to yield, Nesinov said, driving into a nearby mobile home park. Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies and Grass Valley police officers also responded, and Thorman was located and taken into custody.

Thorman had an outstanding warrant issued in connection with a May 1 incident, said sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg.

“We received a call from a resident in the 10000 block of Partridge Road, reporting there was an unknown subject seen inside of her neighbor’s house,” Trygg said in an email. “The reporting party confirmed that no one was supposed to be inside the residence at that time.”

When deputies arrived at the house, they heard several subjects inside the residence talking, Trygg said.

“The subjects advised they lived next door and were in the area checking out houses for rent,” he said, adding they claimed the residence was listed online as available.

Deputies then searched the residence and found several bags of processed cannabis, along with items to “vacuum seal” the bags and additional items consistent with cannabis sales. Trygg said. Deputies also located two firearms, several unspent rounds of ammunition and other drug paraphernalia, he said.

The suspects were released and a report was filed with the district attorney’s office for review and possible charges, Trygg said. Thorman and Devon Michael Onescu, 19, were charged with second-degree burglary during a state of emergency with an enhancement of possessing a firearm, maintaining a place for the sale of controlled substances, possession of a large-capacity gun magazine, and possession of a controlled substance.

Thorman was arraigned on the charges in Nevada County Superior Court Thursday and is set to enter a plea May 28.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.