Grass Valley man accused of stealing from girlfriend, charged with robbery

An argument over money led Grass Valley police to charge a man with robbery after he grabbed his girlfriend’s wallet and ran from her car, reports state.

Christopher Ross, 33, of Grass Valley, faces charges of robbery, battery, receipt of stolen property, possession of a narcotic controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Arrested Wednesday night, Ross remained jailed Thursday under $115,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Officers arrested Ross after an argument he had with his girlfriend while driving downtown around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sgt. Jason Perry said.

“There was some sort of disagreement going on in a vehicle,” Perry said. “They’re arguing over money.”

At some point Ross, in the backseat, reached forward, grabbed his girlfriend’s $100 wallet and phone and jumped from the vehicle. His girlfriend then contacted police, the sergeant said.

“They knew what they were looking for,” Perry said of the officers. “They knew what items they were looking for.”

Police spotted Ross around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of West Main Street. Ross didn’t have the wallet and phone on him, but he cooperated with officers. Police drove him to two different spots and recovered the items, Perry said.

Additionally, police found a small amount of suspected heroin and methamphetamine on Ross, leading to the drug charges, he added.

According to state law, a robbery occurs when someone takes property from another by force or fear.