Grass Valley laundromat disturbance lands man in jail

A Smartsville man reported to be harassing customers at a Grass Valley laundromat ended up in jail Thursday night, authorities said.

Gabriel Justin Strickland, 25, fought with officers trying to arrest him on suspicion of being under the influence. Then they found a handgun in his pocket, Grass Valley Police Sgt. Jason Perry said.

Officers initially responded to the business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane, just before 10:30 p.m., for a report of a man harassing customers, Perry said. When they arrived, they were told there had been an earlier report the man, identified as Strickland, had been making “suicide by cop” statements.

However, Strickland denied causing any issues, Perry said.

After officers left, the owner of the business called back to report Strickland was continuing his harassing behavior.

“He was making bizarre statements,” Perry said. “He seemed to be under the influence of a controlled substance.”

Officers tried to evaluate him and then attempted to take him into custody. Strickland began resisting and fighting officers before being handcuffed, Perry said.

During the scuffle, Strickland had been observed repeatedly reaching toward his pockets. During a search, officers located drug paraphernalia and a .22-caliber handgun, as well as ammunition, in his pockets, Perry said.

Strickland was booked into the Nevada County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, using a controlled substance while armed, being a felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, and bringing a weapon into prison. He remained in custody Friday on $55,000 bond, reports state.

