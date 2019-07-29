Grass Valley homicide victims had drugs in systems, report says

Two people who authorities say were fatally shot by Michael Pocock had drugs in their systems when they died, toxicology reports state.

Rabecca Mershon, 25, of Grass Valley; and David Mark Dominguez, 39, of Loomis, both had methamphatemine and marijuana in them, the report shows.

Authorities have said Michael Pocock, 35, fatally shot the pair May 20 outside of his Glenwood Road home in Grass Valley. He faces two counts of murder, and is next scheduled to appear Thursday in Nevada County Superior Court.

Arrested the night of the shooting, Pocock remained held without bond on Monday. He’s pleaded not guilty, reports state.

“The most significant findings are that they are both positive for methamphetamine,” Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said in an email. “From our standpoint this doesn’t change anything. We believe the evidence will show both David Dominguez and Rabecca Mershon are murder victims and there is not any valid claim of self-defense. The fact that the victims used drugs does not mean it was OK to kill them.”

Police have said Pocock was one of many people who called authorities the night of the shooting, telling them he’d shot at people. Dispatch logs state a caller identifying himself as the shooter said he fired in self-defense.

“It is widely known that methamphetamine can lead to violent and/or erratic behavior,” Public Defender Keri Klein said in an email. “If the alleged victims were under the influence of this drug when they died, that could have caused justifiable fear on the part of Mr. Pocock and may be relevant to a question of self-defense. This is not the only factor we are investigating, however.”

Pocock and the deceased — Mershon and Dominguez — lived in different buildings on the same property. Pocock stood in the threshold of his home when he shot Dominguez with a 9 mm semi-automatic weapon. He then shot Mershon, who was outside near the basement home she shared with Dominguez, police said.

