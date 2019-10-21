Grass Valley home invasion trial set to start next week

The trial of four men accused in a home invasion robbery involving marijuana is set for Oct. 29 in Nevada County Superior Court.

Several issues remain in the air, however, including a motion to suppress evidence and a motion to quash the subpoena of a witness.

Alton E. Edmondson, 38, of Grayson, Georgia; Christopher Brandon Mapp, 29, of Antelope; Giovannie S. Morrison, 37, of Roseville; and Lorne Leroy Scott, 31, of New York City; were arrested on Nov. 27 last year after they allegedly arranged to buy marijuana from their victims at a Pleasant Street residence before robbing them and tying up their 4-year-old child.

In court Friday, the attorneys for the defendants asked Judge Candace Heidelberger to let them subpoena a victim witness advocate to testify during the trial. Deputy District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee had filed a motion to quash the subpoena, arguing the advocate is part of the prosecution team.

Heidelberger heard defense arguments in chambers and took the matter under submission. The judge has made no decision.

The motion to suppress evidence obtained during a search is set to be heard Oct. 28, the day before the trial begins.

Allegations

Authorities allege the suspects stole 97 pounds of suspected pot from a woman before fleeing.

In a letter to the court opposing a lower bond for one of the men, the victim said someone held a gun to her head. After the four men fled with the marijuana, authorities said the woman freed herself and contacted police, describing a silver Hyundai as the getaway vehicle.

Placer County sheriff’s deputies received the vehicle description, stopping one car at Highway 49 and Dry Creek Road and then stopping a second car that also matched the vehicle description.

Two of the men were in one vehicle, while the other two were in the second car. Officers arrested them without incident. Authorities stated two loaded pistols — a .45 caliber and .308 caliber, both semi-automatic — were spotted in plain sight in one of the cars.

After a May preliminary hearing into the evidence, Judge Linda Sloven ruled that Edmondson, Mapp, Morrison and Scott could proceed toward trial on charges of home invasion robbery, first-degree residential burglary and assault with a semi-automatic firearm. The judge also determined one of the men had a deadly weapon, and that Scott used a firearm during home invasion.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Edmondson and Mapp face a maximum of 12 years’ imprisonment if convicted on all counts. Morrison faces a 14-year maximum sentence, and Scott a 22-year maximum.

Mapp and Scott have asked for bond reductions twice, but were denied both times. All of the men remained Monday in custody on $500,000 bond each.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.