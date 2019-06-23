Grass Valley groping suspect pleads not guilty to eight charges

A 20-year-old Nevada City man accused of being a serial groper has pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual battery and one count of a lewd act on a child.

Riley Mason Mispley reportedly had been terrorizing women on the streets of Grass Valley for months before his November arrest. Grass Valley Police officers had been investigating multiple reports of a man grabbing or touching women in a sexual manner as they walked alone, often in broad daylight in populated areas.

In early November, a woman called 911 to report she had been grabbed in a sexual manner while walking near the bus stop in downtown Grass Valley. Within a few minutes, a second caller also reported being touched while walking downtown. Both victims provided similar descriptions of the suspect. Grass Valley and Nevada City detectives, along with Placer County Probation, located and arrested Mispley on McCourtney Road near the Mill Street intersection.

According to court records, at the time of his arrest, Mispley was on three years formal probation in Placer County on misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment by violence and sexual battery with restraint.

Mispley appeared briefly in Nevada County Superior Court Friday and entered a not-guilty plea. He is set to return on July 15 for a pre-trial conference.

