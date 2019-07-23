Grass Valley fight leads to charge of obstruction of an officer

The Grass Valley officer thought the man was going to punch him, authorities said.

The officer spotted Christopher Kyle Carr, 32, and another man around 9:45 p.m. Sunday near Plaza Drive and Brunswick Road. The pair was fighting, and the officer stopped his patrol car before approaching, Sgt. Dan Kimbrough said.

The officer told the men to sit on the ground, the sergeant said.

“One subject immediately complied,” he added.

The other, Carr, refused. He only sat when the officer told him he’d be handcuffed if he failed to sit, Kimbrough said.

The officer then began to get the men’s personal information when Carr stood and tried to walk away. The officer grabbed Carr’s forearm, and he resisted, Kimbrough said.

“At one point it looked like he was going to punch the officer,” he added.

Other officers arrived and took Carr into custody. Carr declined medical treatment. The officer was treated for a scrape on his hand, Kimbrough said.

Police released the other man, Kimbrough said.

Carr faces a felony charge of obstruction of an officer. He faces an unrelated charge of falsely identifying himself and a probation violation, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Carr remained jailed Tuesday under bond, reports show.

