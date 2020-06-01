Grass Valley DUI suspect held on $85K bond

A 23-year-old man remained in custody Monday in the Nevada County jail on a $85,000 bond after allegedly driving drunk and causing a collision that injured several people, authorities said.

Grass Valley police officers responded just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday to a 911 call about a three-vehicle collision on South Auburn and Neal streets, said Sgt. Clint Bates. One of the vehicles had hit a light pole and injuries were reported, dispatch reports state.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center, but the extent of the person’s injuries was not available. Another person reported being injured, but wasn’t taken to the hospital, Bates said.

Khaos James Isenhower, of Grass Valley, was subsequently booked into jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury, reports state.