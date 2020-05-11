Grass Valley driver found to be below legal limit in crash
A 19-year-old man suspected to be have been driving drunk when he crashed his car May 3 was released from custody Friday after a blood alcohol test revealed he was below the legal limit, authorities said.
Joshua Timothy Patton, of Grass Valley, was driving a Nissan 350 car eastbound on Indian Springs Road at about 7:15 p.m. near Majestic View Court, when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, California Highway Patrol officer Mike Steele said.
Patton ran off the road and hit a tree, injuring an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man in the car, Steele said. He subsequently was booked into county jail on suspicion of driving under the influence, causing bodily injury, with a $95,000 bond.
According to Nevada County Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh, Patton’s blood alcohol test results were between 0.05 and 0.06 percent.
“We’ll be filing an infraction for his being under 21 and driving with .05% in his system but that is all,” Walsh stated in an email. “We won’t be filing the felony driving under the influence causing injury. While a minor collision took place, there wasn’t sufficient evidence of Mr. Patton being under the influence.”
