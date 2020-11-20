Grass Valley domestic violence suspect arrested on drive-by shooting charge

A Grass Valley man landed in jail Friday after he was linked to an early morning drive-by shooting in Grass Valley, authorities said.

Nathan Leland Voelz. 40, was arrested on charges of assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, domestic abuse, and being involved in a drive-by shooting. Voelz was booked and released from custody on a $50,000 bond, according to Nevada County Jail records.

Grass Valley police officers had responded the night before to a domestic violence incident in the 100 block of Broadview Avenue, said Cpl. Clint Lovelady.

On the 911 call, the dispatcher heard a verbal altercation with someone saying something about a firearm. Officers arrived and were told by the victim that her partner had arrived at the residence and confronted her about relationship issues, Lovelady said.

The suspect, identified as Voelz, had left the scene after puncturing three of the tires on the victim’s vehicle, Lovelady said.

Several hours later, around 2:42 a.m., officers responded again to the address after multiple 911 calls about several gunshots, he said.

The victim told police that Voelz’s vehicle had been seen in the area, and that multiple shots had been fired at the residence from the vehicle, the officer said.

The shots, which appeared to be from a smaller-caliber handgun, hit a boat in the driveway and a detached shed, Lovelady said, adding that none hit the residence or struck anyone.

Voelz was subsequently located at his residence on Connie Drive and taken into custody without incident, Lovelady said.

