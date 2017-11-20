Grass Valley crime spree involving Monte Carlo ends in tow, arrest

Two separate criminal incidents involving a silver Monte Carlo in Grass Valley ended with the car being towed and a man in jail.

The Monte Carlo was reported as the getaway vehicle for a suspected shoplifter Sunday night, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

At just after 7 p.m. Sunday, a man was reported to have stolen items from Big 5 that included several sweatshirts, 5.11 tactical gear, a Columbia jacket and Bear Paw boots, according to dispatch reports. He left in the Monte Carlo, which was headed toward Highway 49.

The Monte Carlo is well-known to law enforcement, Bates said, adding that its registered owner currently has an outstanding warrant. Several suspects in the shoplifting, who were captured on video, were not known to the police, he said.

At about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, the owner of a retail store in the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace called 911 to report two prowlers were trying to break into his work truck, Bates said.

The two suspects fled on foot, leaving behind the Monte Carlo. The car was subsequently towed due to being illegally parked and as part of the investigation into the tampering and attempted burglary case.

Numerous items were recovered from the Monte Carlo, including merchandise believed to have been shoplifted from Big 5, and cosmetics and personal hygiene items possibly stolen from grocery stores.

At just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, an employee of the towing yard on East Main Street called the police department to report a man was trying to take the Monte Carlo.

"Several individuals were attempting to legally get the vehicle from the yard," Bates said, adding that none were the registered owner.

Officers responded and identified one of the men as being on probation with search terms. When the man, identified as Stuart Foster Stuckey, was asked to exit the vehicle, he reportedly tried to discard some drug paraphernalia.

During a search, Stuckey was found with some prescription medication for which he did not have a prescription, Bates said.

Stuckey, 51, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, as well as attempting to conceal evidence; he was booked and released on $2,500 bail.

The other individuals at the scene did not have driving licenses, so Stuckey's vehicle was impounded, Bates said. The shoplifting incident and the attempted break-in are still under investigation and no other arrests have been made.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.