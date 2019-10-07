Grass Valley couple arrested on drug, theft charges

Some legwork by Grass Valley Police officers Saturday led to the discovery of suspected heroin and methamphetamine, burglary tools and a stolen credit card — and the arrest of a couple who had been staying at a local motel.

An officer on patrol spotted a vehicle being driven by Joshua Troy Hudson, 28, that afternoon and recognized him from past contacts, said Sgt. Jason Perry. The officer knew Hudson was on probation with search and seizure terms and also noticed the vehicle’s registration was expired, Perry said.

Hudson was pulled over in the 100 block of Neal Street and his passenger — identified as Jennifer Anne Blanchard, 31, walked away before the officer contacted her.

Hudson was found to have an expired license and the vehicle was found to have fraudulent registration tags, Perry said.

The officer conducted a probation search on Hudson, who reportedly was carrying a scale, 1.06 grams of suspected heroin and foil with burn marks. More drug paraphernalia and a key to a motel on South Auburn Street were located during a vehicle search, Perry said.

At some point, Blanchard returned to the vehicle and was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance. While searching Blanchard, officers reportedly found foil with burn marks, containers with suspected drug residue and 45 clean empty baggies in a variety of sizes.

During a search of the couple’s motel room, officers found even more drug paraphernalia including a bong and a meth pipe, 1.66 grams of suspected meth and a shaved vehicle key typically used to steal cars, Perry said. In a wallet inside the room, officers reportedly found indicia belonging to both Blanchard and Hudson, as well as a credit card in someone else’s name. The victim said the card had been reported stolen after it did not arrive in the mail, Perry said.

Perry noted that while the amount of drugs found was not significant, the presence of the scale and the baggies indicated possible drug sales. Hudson has been arrested seven times in connection with the fraudulent use of credit cards and identity theft in the last 12 months and was a suspect in six other incidents in the same time period, Perry added.

Hudson was charged with the unauthorized use of another’s information, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, possessing burglary tools and violating probation on a 2018 identity theft case. He was being held in county jail on $32,000 bond.

Blanchard was booked into county jail on charges of unauthorized use of another’s information, possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, possessing burglary tools and being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as failing to appear on a misdemeanor charge. She was being held on $20,000 bond.

