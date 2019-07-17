Grass Valley, CHP pursuits land 2 motorcyclists in jail

Authorities say they arrested two motorcyclists early Wednesday after both fled from officers in unrelated police chases.

Scott Michael Potkin, 48, and Adam Bill Kasza, 55, both of Grass Valley, face charges in connection with chases that began Tuesday night at different spots in Nevada County, officers said. The men remained jailed Wednesday, reports state.

Authorities arrested Potkin after a California Highway Patrol officer saw him speeding around 8:15 p.m. at Spenceville and Indian Springs roads, Officer Mike Steele said.

“When our unit tried to stop him, he immediately tried to flee,” Steele added.

The officer pursued Potkin to Highway 20 and into Grass Valley. Potkin exited on McKnight Way, driving back to Penn Valley and onto Rough and Ready Highway. At one point Potkin reached speeds of 110 mph, Steele said.

“The motorcycle rider ultimately crashed at Valley Drive,” he added.

Officers took Potkin to the hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries before being booked into the Nevada County Jail, Steele said.

Potkin is charged with evading police, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving a vehicle without a working ignition interlock device, driving on a suspended license and possession of a narcotic controlled substance. He’s also accused of violating the terms of his post-release community supervision, jail reports state.

second chase

Grass Valley police arrested Kasza after he failed to stop at a stop sign around 10 p.m. Tuesday by Ridge Road and Rough and Ready Highway, Sgt. Jason Perry said.

“The motorcycle quickly accelerated away from the officers,” he added. “They initiated a pursuit.”

The chase led police to Jones Bar Road, with Kasza reaching speeds of 70 mph, before his motorcycle lost power, coasted to the roadside and stopped. Officers arrested him without incident, Perry said.

Kasza is charged with failing to obey a lawful order, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance. He also faces an outstanding accusation of failure to appear in court, jail reports state.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.