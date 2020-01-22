Grass Valley bomb suspect back in jail

A woman arrested in May after Grass Valley police officers found suspected homemade bombs in her home is back in jail on new accusations that include threatening to shoot officers, authorities said.

Mary Lee Dalton, 53, remained in custody Wednesday afternoon on a $10,000 bond and was set for arraignment that afternoon on a misdemeanor count of disturbing the peace and a felony charge of making threats of violence against a law enforcement officer, records state.

Dalton’s Monday arrest stemmed from two calls for service to her LaMarque Court residence, said Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates.

At just before 4 p.m. officers were dispatched after an anonymous caller reported a verbal disturbance, Bates said.

“They found Mary Dalton in her backyard,” he said. “She was screaming and yelling, trashing the yard, breaking items that belonged to her.”

The officers left after determining no one was at risk and no crime had been committed, Bates said.

However, at 5:30 p.m. they were dispatched back to Dalton’s residence after multiple 911 calls about another disturbance.

Responding officers this time heard several voices in the backyard. They then entered the yard, Bates said.

Dalton was contacted and was “extremely uncooperative and belligerent” before retreating into her residence. At one point, she “charged” an officer, Bates said, adding she did not have a weapon.

The situation continued to escalate and Dalton made threats to get a gun and shoot officers, at which point officers entered the residence and took her into custody, Bates said.

The residence was cleared after a “protective sweep” and two people inside were escorted to safety. No weapons were seen during the sweep, Bates added.

Dalton is scheduled to be in Nevada County Superior Court again on Friday for a felony conference on her earlier case, in which she is facing a felony charge of possessing an explosive device.

Dalton was arrested on May 18 after Grass Valley police officers responded to a tip and found multiple devices taped to bottles that held a suspected incendiary liquid. Police opted to have nearby residents shelter in place and not evacuate the area, reports state. Dalton, who rented out bedrooms in the home, told officers she had found the devices and put them in her closet.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.