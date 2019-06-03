Grass Valley authorities search for suspects in police chase; Nevada Union locked down

Nevada Union High School was locked down around noon Monday after authorities say they found a vehicle involved in a police chase parked at the Grass Valley school.

Police said officers were searching at noon for two suspects believed to have been in the Toyota sedan that sped from a traffic stop around 11:30 a.m., Grass Valley Police Sgt. Clint Bates said.

“We’re conducting an area check now,” Bates said at noon.

The chase began on Ridge Road after an officer spotted the sedan driving recklessly. The vehicle wouldn’t stop, and officers began a pursuit, the sergeant added.

The sedan’s reckless driving led officers to slow down and continue the pursuit at safer speeds. They later found the vehicle parked in a school lot. Witnesses said they saw two people running from the area toward Ridge Road, Bates said.

“No one’s in custody at this point,” he added.

Brett McFadden, superintendent of the Nevada Joint Union High School District, said at 12:10 p.m. he expected the lockdown would be lifted within minutes. Bates said no one was injured and no property damaged.

“At this point law enforcement is in charge,” McFadden said.