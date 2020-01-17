Former Nevada County correctional officer pleads guilty in inmate assault case

Adam Grizzell, the Nevada County correctional officer accused of assaulting an inmate in 2018, pleaded guilty on Friday to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation, authorities said.

The plea means Grizzell, who had a civil lawsuit filed against him in a similar but unrelated incident, can never again work in law enforcement, officials said.

Grizzell pleaded to assault by a public officer. Nevada County Superior Court Judge B. Scott Thomsen sentenced him to two years’ probation, Assistant District Attorney Chris Walsh said.

Grizzell had no plea agreement with prosecutors, Walsh added.

“That was completely up to the judge,” he said.

Prosecutors had earlier dismissed a misdemeanor count of simple battery, Walsh said.