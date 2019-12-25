Former CHP officer pleads to drug sale charge in Nevada County Superior Court

A former California Highway Patrol officer was sentenced to serve 60 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to possessing a controlled substance for sale.

James Michael Vandemark, 70, will be allowed to apply for alternative sentencing. As part of his sentence, handed down Dec. 16, he will be required to spend 12 months in an outpatient treatment program and will be on probation for three years, Nevada County Superior Court records state.

Vandemark worked for 28 years with the California Highway Patrol, serving in the West Valley, Auburn and Grass Valley offices. He left the job in May 2000, according to the highway patrol.

He was arrested in April by Grass Valley police after complaints of people coming and going all hours of the day. A warrant search of his Race Street residence reportedly uncovered more than an ounce of methamphetamine packaged in small quantities for sale. They also found three rifles, a shotgun and a loaded .45-caliber pistol, along with $1,000 in cash, digital weighing scales and packaging material, Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson has said.

