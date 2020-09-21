Foresthill vehicle theft suspect arrested in Nevada County

A woman making threats who was reported to be connected to a stolen vehicle drew a multi-agency response including a helicopter Saturday night, authorities said.

Brittany Elissa Thomure, 30, of Foresthill, remains in custody in Placer County jail on a $45,000 bond, jail records state.

The California Highway Patrol initially took a stolen vehicle report in Foresthill at about 1 a.m. Saturday, said spokesman David Martinez.

At about 6 p.m. Saturday, the Grass Valley CHP office got a call about the vehicle, a 2004 Dodge truck, which had been seen in the Wolf Road area and was reported to be occupied.

According to Martinez, residents of a neighboring property also had reported a woman was making threats, which prompted a request for assistance from Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies.

Thomure was located standing outside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident, Martinez said. She was booked on charges of vehicle theft, attempted vandalism, hit and run causing property damage, as well as possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

