Feds seize meth, heroin, fentanyl and marijuana from Grass Valley apartment

Federal agents conducting a warrant search at a Grass Valley apartment last week uncovered suspected black tar heroin, methamphetamine, fentanyl and marijuana, according to recently filed federal court records.

FBI and DEA agents on Oct. 31 arrested Ian Franco Molina Campos, 23, and searched a second residence on Douglas Avenue. They had arrested Patricia Guizar, 34, and Jorge Antonio Sandoval Ramirez, 31, during a traffic stop the day before. All three have been charged with possession of methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to an affidavit signed by DEA Special Agent Miguel Zavala, Campos told agents that Guizar and Ramirez had brought him a backpack containing meth on Oct. 27. During a search of the residence, a duffel bag was found under Campos’ bed that contained three bags of suspected crystal meth, 8 ounces of suspected heroin, individual packets of suspected fentanyl, and marijuana. A backpack found inside Campos’ closet contained another bag of meth. The total amount of meth found was approximately 5 pounds, Zavala stated.

Other items found during the search included a notebook with pay/owe sheets, packaging materials with suspected drug residue and $2,500 in cash, Zavala stated. Campos reportedly told investigators the money was the proceeds from marijuana trafficking.

The arrests were the result of an investigation launched earlier this year by the DEA, FBI and the Central Valley High Intensity Drug Trafficking Program, DEA Special Agent Casey Rettig said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by Zavala, the trio were linked to a drug trafficking organization involving a meth and heroin supplier for the greater Sacramento area. The supplier, a man believed to live in Mexico, sent Guizar to meet with a confidential informant to sell 4 ounces of heroin, which she did on July 25 at the Auburn Target.

Zavala states that on Aug. 8 Guizar and Ramirez met with Campos outside the apartment on Mill Street, and Campos handed Ramirez a silver-colored box believed to contain meth. The two suspects then met with the informant and sold the informant nearly 2 pounds of meth for $4,400.

Guizar and Ramirez were arrested Oct. 30 after the California Highway Patrol, at the request of the DEA, made a traffic stop on Interstate 5 near Patterson, Rettig said. During a search of their vehicle the CHP officers found 20 pounds of suspected meth.

Guizar, Ramirez and Campos remained Wednesday in custody in Sacramento without bail, jail records show. They each appeared in U.S. District Court in Sacramento and a preliminary hearing into the evidence was scheduled for Nov. 21.

To contact Staff Writer Liz Kellar, email lizk@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.