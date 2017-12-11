FBI offers $20K reward for ‘Khaki Bandit’ who robbed south Nevada County bank

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information on a bank robber nicknamed the Khaki Bandit who has been linked to more than a dozen robberies in the last five years, including one in South County in May.

The suspect's most recent bank robbery was Dec. 5 in Groveland, the FBI said in a press release.

The bank robber was described as armed and dangerous after brandishing a gun during each of the robberies. He is described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall with a slender build and dark hair. At the time of the robberies, he has frequently worn khaki pants and long-sleeved, zip-front shirts and jackets, with a hat and black glasses.

To date, the Khaki Bandit has been linked to the 14 robberies in rural Northern California communities dating from October 2013 in Napa to the most recent robbery near Yosemite. Other banks were hit in Glen Ellen, Pioneer, Walnut Grove , Felton, Weaverville, Durham, Arbuckle, Woodside, and Gualala.

On May 9, the suspect reportedly robbed the El Dorado Savings Bank at 10610 Combie Road.

During that incident, the suspect, dressed in black, entered the bank around 1 p.m., and brandished a handgun, forcing some 10 bank customers into a vault before taking an undisclosed amount of cash in a black garbage bag. No one was hurt and no shots fired, and he was seen running from the bank. Bear River High School went on brief lockdown because of the robbery.

In the El Dorado Savings Bank robbery, the suspect was described as wearing a black beanie, black jacket, black baggy pants and black sunglasses. According to the FBI, he has worn a variety of dark-colored clothing but has frequently worn stocking caps or a ball cap.

Other photos of the suspect are available on the FBI's Wanted Bank Robber website: https://bankrobbers.fbi.gov/robbers-container /2014-11-14.3622866658.

Individuals with information about this man can call their local FBI office; tips may also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov. If the subject is spotted in the community, the public is urged to call 911 and not approach him.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-47704236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.