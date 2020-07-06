Fatal shooting suspect arrested near Downieville

A man suspected Friday afternoon of shooting several people near Brandy City, killing one, was arrested the following day, a Sierra County Sheriff’s Office press release states.

According to the release, a call was received around 4 p.m. reporting two people had been shot in a remote area of northwestern Sierra County. Dispatch reports state the incident took place near Brandy City, about 15 miles north of Camptonville.

“While deputies were responding, we received information that both shooting victims were being transported out of the area by private vehicle,” the release states.

Both shooting victims made it to the Cal-Ida area, where they received initial medical treatment and then were transported to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries, the release states.

The Sheriff’s Office then received a call of a third shooting victim in the same area. The caller, a juvenile, stated he fled the area after the shooting, and was lost. Deputies were able to make it to the third victim, who was deceased at the scene, the release states.

Authorities have yet to release the name of the deceased.

The missing juvenile was found Saturday and was in good health, the release stated.

“Shortly after locating the juvenile, law enforcement officers encountered the shooting suspect driving a side-by-side off highway vehicle,” the release states. “Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled south on Saddleback Road towards Downieville.”

The suspect was stopped and arrested about one mile north of Highway 49. His identity had not been released as of Monday afternoon.

