DUI hit-and-run driver pleads no contest to charges in Nevada County Superior Court

A Grass Valley man has pleaded no contest to DUI and hit-and-run charges in connection with an Oct. 7 crash, and will face as much as three years and eight months in prison, Nevada County court records state.

Mozell Payton, 46, appeared Oct. 17 in Nevada County Superior Court and pleaded no contest to driving under the influence causing injury, DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or more causing injury, and leaving the scene of an accident. On Wednesday he remained in custody on $75,000 bond. Sentencing is set for Nov. 15, records state.

Payton was arrested after he crashed into another vehicle on Freeman Lane and Taylorville Road and then fled the scene.

The victim told Grass Valley police officers she saw Payton’s vehicle approaching her with its high beams on, swerving into her lane. She tried to avoid the collision, but was unable to and the other vehicle struck her head-on. Payton then drove away but officers located his vehicle on Freeman Lane and Mill Street. The car had extensive front-end damage, and the air bag was deployed, authorities said.

Payton reportedly had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital to be medically cleared before booking. The victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

