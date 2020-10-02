Driver sentenced in fatal Alta Sierra crash

A man who pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter earlier this fall in connection with a fatal December 2017 wreck in Alta Sierra was booked Thursday into county jail to serve his sentence.

Eric Kenney Day, 53, of Newcastle, was sentenced to five years’ probation with terms that include enrollment in a DUI program and completion of a victim panel, as well as 360 days in county jail.

Day was sentenced Sept. 1.

According to officers, Day was speeding west on Alta Sierra Drive when the wreck occurred. He couldn’t negotiate a curve near of Francis Drive, left the road and became airborne. The vehicle then hit a 4-foot culvert along the roadway and began to roll.

Neither Day nor his passenger, 59-year-old Michelle Shaw, of Roseville, was wearing a seat belt, California Highway Patrol Officer Greg Tassone said at the time.

The wreck threw Day and Shaw around the car, with Shaw halfway out the driver’s window as the vehicle rolled. She then was pinned under the vehicle when it came to a stop. Shaw was pronounced dead at the scene, Tassone said.

Day was charged with vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, driving under the influence causing bodily injury, and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or more causing great bodily injury with a special allegation of a BAC of 0.17 percent, court records state. Those charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement, court records state.

